Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $415.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

