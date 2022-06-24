Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Stolper Co lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

