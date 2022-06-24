Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

