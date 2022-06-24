Leonard W. Cotton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

