Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.30

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 322160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

The firm has a market cap of $599.68 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.