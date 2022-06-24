Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $275,043.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00063092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

