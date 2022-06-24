Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $181.75. 64,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,847. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

