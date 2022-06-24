Lua Swap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

