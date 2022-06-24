Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. 21,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,368. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

