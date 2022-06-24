LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €700.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($822.11) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €723.00 ($761.05) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($873.68) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($842.11) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €566.00 ($595.79) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($274.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €587.87 and its 200 day moving average is €644.59.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

