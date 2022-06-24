Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 22,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 967,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

