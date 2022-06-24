Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 22,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 967,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.