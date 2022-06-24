LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $84.50 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.