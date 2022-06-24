Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $174.00

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.06), with a volume of 1141544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of £89.04 million and a PE ratio of -14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 204.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.97%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

