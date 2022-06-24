Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get Mayfair Gold alerts:

About Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfair Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfair Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.