M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $177.63

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.63 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.96). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.01), with a volume of 77,252 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £199.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.52.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)
