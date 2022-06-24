M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $177.63

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.63 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.96). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.01), with a volume of 77,252 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £199.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.52.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.