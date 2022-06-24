Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 9.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.95. 64,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 16,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$38.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

