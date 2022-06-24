Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MDNA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.55. 53,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.55. The company has a market cap of C$87.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

