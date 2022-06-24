Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ANHGY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
Mediclinic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
