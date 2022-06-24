Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Down 3.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.82 and last traded at 1.84. Approximately 73,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,024,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.91.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.86.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Allison Christilaw purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

