Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 78,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,404,116. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $458.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $238.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

