Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 372,865 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

