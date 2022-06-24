MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.65. MICT shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 325,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MICT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in MICT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in MICT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

