MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.65. MICT shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 325,482 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.00.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
