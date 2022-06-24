MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 6.5% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $159.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00240955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001234 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00383960 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,845,855 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

