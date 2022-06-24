Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,473 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in International Paper by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 34.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in International Paper by 51.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in International Paper by 2.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 53,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

