Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $199.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

