Mizuho Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $68.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.53.

WDC opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $72.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

