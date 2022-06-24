MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $33.55 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $33.55 million and $194,134.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

