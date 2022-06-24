Morgan Stanley Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 700

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $696.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.