Morgan Stanley Trims Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price to €104.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($115.79) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $43.23.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

