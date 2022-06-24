Morgan Stanley Trims Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price to €104.00

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($115.79) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $43.23.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.