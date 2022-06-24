NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $355.82 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00018876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $355.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00296498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,696,066 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.