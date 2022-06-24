Neutrino Token (NSBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,774.00

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $44.50 million and $9,774.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for about $16.22 or 0.00076950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,540 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

