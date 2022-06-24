Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average is $216.78.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

