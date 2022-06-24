Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.