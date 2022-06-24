NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

