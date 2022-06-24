NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $775,503.65 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $775,503.65 and approximately $208,699.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.44 or 1.00030510 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,373,429,945 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,197,835 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

