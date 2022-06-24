NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 48,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,952. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.