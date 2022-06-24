NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 51,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 594,515 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NOW alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.