Offshift Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $99,316.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.63 or 1.00063983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.