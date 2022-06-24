Opacity (OPCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $98,700.00

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $98,700.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

