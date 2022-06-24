OpenOcean Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $920,023.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00129791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00409550 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00063309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014117 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

