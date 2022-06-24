Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl Purchases 10,000 Shares

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OESX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

