Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.11

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $25.05. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 35,525 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

