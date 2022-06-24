PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 2,812 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.

NYSE:PD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 1,273,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $73,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

