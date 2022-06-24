Particl Market Cap Hits $8.37 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $595.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,236,008 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.