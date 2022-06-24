Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 805.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $23,960,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

