PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $119,340.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,104,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,026,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
CNXN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 79,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.