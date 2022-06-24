PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $119,340.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,104,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,026,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

CNXN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 79,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.