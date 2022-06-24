Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Trading Down 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 89,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 77,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDOT. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,668,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

