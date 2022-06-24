Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($177.89) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($239.03).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €171.65 ($180.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.38. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

