Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE TLK opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

