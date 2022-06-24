Pflug Koory LLC Buys 2,218 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

